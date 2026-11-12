Eurofinsa Seeks $18M Award Via Gabon's US Bank Accounts
By Taylor Bowie ( November 12, 2026, 7:21 PM EST) -- Eurofinsa SA asked a New York federal judge to block the Gabonese Republic from transferring any assets held by the Bank of New York Mellon as the now-defunct Spanish construction company looks to enforce a nearly $18 million arbitration award against the African nation....
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