House Dem Tells Agencies, Cos. To Preserve Trump Records

By Lauren Berg ( November 10, 2026, 10:38 PM EST) -- A Democratic representative warned federal agencies and private companies, including The Boeing Co., Chevron Corp. and TikTok, that they must preserve all documents related to the House Committee on Natural Resources' investigations of the Trump administration, following whistleblower reports that materials have already been illegally destroyed....
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