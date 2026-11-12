Feds, SpaceX Say Groups Can't Show Land Swap Injury

By Spencer Brewer ( November 12, 2026, 6:24 PM EST) -- SpaceX and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service renewed their call for a Texas federal judge to toss a lawsuit challenging their South Texas land swap deal, saying that the groups that sued cannot base their alleged damages on theoretical future development by SpaceX....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.