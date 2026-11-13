Boeing Investors Say 7th Circ. Can't Hear Class Cert. Appeal
By Katryna Perera ( November 13, 2026, 8:51 PM EST) -- Boeing investors said the Seventh Circuit cannot hear the aerospace firm's appeal of class certification in their suit alleging the company misled investors about the safety of its 737 Max fleet, arguing Boeing's appeal is invalid because it was filed while a separate motion for reconsideration was pending at the district court level....
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