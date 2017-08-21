Expert Analysis

The Top Employment Cases Of 2017, So Far

By Nonnie Shivers August 21, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT) -- And the biggest employment case of 2017 ... is not here yet. The reality: Everyone will be eagerly waiting another five to six months for the biggest and most anticipated employment case of 2017 — class action waivers. While the U.S. Supreme Court’s taking certiorari in January 2017, and the likely issue of its decision in late 2017/early 2018 represents unequivocally the biggest thing 2017 will see as discussed below briefly, several other cases and developments so far in 2017 are worthy of discussion.

Class Action Waivers...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular