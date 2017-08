Calif. Tribe’s Challenge Of DOI Casino Approval Tossed

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has denied the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians' suit challenging a U.S. Department of the Interior decision to authorize another tribe to conduct gambling at an off-reservation site and has given the green light to the other tribe’s bid to toss the suit.



Senior U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii on Thursday signed an order denying the Picayune Tribe’s motion for summary judgment and granted the Interior Department’s summary judgment cross-motion, favoring the North Fork Rancheria Tribe’s bid to commence gaming activity...

