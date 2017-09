Liss-Riordan Paralegals Testify On Damages In Grubhub Trial

Law360, San Francisco (September 11, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan called her firm’s own paralegals to testify Monday in a California federal bench trial over claims Grubhub misclassified a driver as an independent contractor, closing her case-in-chief with questions about how the staffers calculated purported wage and reimbursement damages.



Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC paralegal Elizabeth Lopez testified she calculated the mileage plaintiff Raef Lawson was owed by plugging each restaurant location and delivery destination into Google Maps, then choosing the shortest distance. The calculation was meant to counteract the way Grubhub calculates...

To view the full article, register now.