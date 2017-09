Pet Supplier’s Ex-GC Destroyed Evidence, Feds Tell Judge

Law360, San Francisco (September 13, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The ex-general counsel for Pet Food Express destroyed evidence after a federal judge asked prosecutors to investigate possible forgery by New York attorney Joel Zweig, an assistant U.S. attorney told a California federal judge overseeing Zweig’s criminal trial on Wednesday.



John Moore, of Henn Etzel & Moore, represented Pet Food Express Ltd. in an underlying case claiming pet food company Royal Canin Inc. had breached its contract with the chain and owed it $20 million, or 5 percent of all potential sales every time a new...

