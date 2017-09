Cop’s Dallas Shooting Suit Against Twitter On Thin Ice

Law360, San Francisco (September 22, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge seem poised Friday to toss a Dallas police sergeant's suit alleging Twitter, Facebook and Google gave a platform to the terrorist organizations that radicalized the gunman who ambushed and killed five officers in July 2016, saying the causal link between social media posts and the shooting is tenuous.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero said he would likely toss the case, because there are too many gaps between the social media sites, users who posted radical content and Micah Xavier Johnson, who killed...

