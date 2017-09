Gov't Slams Leak Suspect's Bid For Pretrial Release

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Wednesday ripped into a request for release on bail from a former government contractor accused of leaking classified information, telling a Georgia federal judge she can’t be trusted to obey conditions of pretrial release and her freedom would pose a national security threat.



Former Pluribus International Corp. employee Reality Leigh Winner’s “contempt for her oath” to protect the United States, strong incentive to flee and high value as a recruitment target for foreign intelligence agencies would make her a significant flight risk...

