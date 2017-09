NJ, Calif. Eyed For MDL Over German Auto Antitrust Cases

Law360, Boston (September 28, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- German automakers including BMW AG, Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG and a group of drivers who claim the automakers worked together to choke off automotive technology competition urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday to move their cases to New Jersey, while other buyers said California made more sense for an MDL.



Yet another group of disgruntled buyers said the cases should be transferred to Michigan.



The numerous sides in the litigation made their pitches on where the antitrust MDL should take place to...

