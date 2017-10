GM Fights To Be In Bankruptcy Trial Over Revoked Defect Deal

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- General Motors Co. argued Tuesday it should get to participate in an upcoming trial over whether a vehicle defect settlement with car purchasers and accident victims that was never signed by a GM bankruptcy trust is enforceable, as the deal could require the manufacturer to hand over $1 billion in company equity.



A thorny dispute has taken shape in a New York bankruptcy court, pitting millions of people with economic-loss or personal-injury claims, stemming from alleged GM vehicle defects, against the manufacturer and a bankruptcy trust...

