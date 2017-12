Turkish Banker Disputes That Iran Warning Made Him Nervous

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:52 PM EST) -- A former Obama administration official on Tuesday told a Manhattan jury that Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a Turkish banker accused of helping Iran dodge U.S. sanctions, was “taken aback” and “sweating” when directly warned against helping Tehran, which was disputed by the defense because the former official could not back up his account with notes from the time.



Adam Szubin, the former director of the U.S Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, told jurors hearing charges against banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla that he threw...

To view the full article, register now.