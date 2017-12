FIFA Trial Catalogs Broken Loyalties And Shifting Alliances

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 12:19 AM EST) -- As the trial of three South American soccer officials accused of agreeing to take millions in bribes from sports marketing companies began to wind down Wednesday, both prosecutors and defense attorneys attested to the culture of graft fostered over years by gatekeepers of the sport.



A federal jury in Brooklyn has spent the better part of five weeks hearing how millions in bribes came into play as international soccer officials and executives jockeyed for power and cut secret deals with trusted allies, before finally turning on...

To view the full article, register now.