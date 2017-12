Final Tax Bill To Allow State Income, Sales Tax Deductions

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 11:39 AM EST) -- The final tax cut bill speeding through Congress will allow a deduction for state and local property taxes as well as income or sales taxes while maintaining a $10,000 cap proposed in earlier versions, according to a Thursday announcement from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas.



"The current law of choosing sales or income, whichever is best for you, would stand," Brady said.



The House and Senate passed separate versions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Nov. 16 and Dec. 2,...

