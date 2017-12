Broker, Cable Vendor Downsize IPOs Just Before Pricing

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:00 PM EST) -- Two companies — commercial real estate broker Newmark Group Inc. and cable vendor Casa Systems Inc. — significantly downsized their expected initial public offerings on Thursday, shortly before their scheduled pricing.



Newmark Group, which initially expected to raise about $615 million, revised its filing with regulators on Thursday to indicate it now plans to offer 20 million shares priced between between $14 and $15. At the midpoint of the new range, Newmark Group would raise $290 million, or less than half its original aim. The company...

To view the full article, register now.