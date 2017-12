Trucking Co. Says Malpractice Led To $32M Jury Verdict

Law360, Chicago (December 15, 2017, 4:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois-based trucking company on Thursday lobbed legal malpractice claims in state court against the attorneys who helped defend it in a Texas personal injury trial that saw a $32 million jury verdict returned against it, saying the attorneys could have done more to protect it from such a large adverse verdict.



Dillon Transport Inc.’s complaint in Cook County Circuit Court says Michael Tannen of Tannen Law Group PC failed to send timely demands that Larry Warren of Naman Howell Smith & Lee PLLC, who served...

