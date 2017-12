Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Cravath, Shearman

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 1:21 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Disney shelled out $52.4 billion for 21st Century Fox’s film and television studios, Unibail snapped up Westfield for $15.7 billion, and Corning bought most of 3M’s communication markets business for $900 million.



Disney Buys 21st Century Fox Assets in $52.4B Blockbuster



Walt Disney Co. and 21st Century Fox have come to terms on a $52.4 billion agreement that will see Disney pick up 21st Century Fox’s film and television studios along with cable and international TV assets, according to a...

