Dentons Predecessor To Pay Bulk Of $12.2M USAE Deal

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:09 PM EST) -- A long-promised settlement between a Dentons predecessor and U.S. Aerospace Inc. shareholders who said the company's value was wrongly transferred materialized Friday, revealing that the predecessor firm and other defendants have agreed to pay $12.2 million after a USAE bankruptcy was kicked out of bankruptcy court.



Predecessor firm Luce Forward Hamilton & Scripps LLP's insurer will pay $10 million in the derivative action brought by USAE shareholders who say that then-Luce attorney John C. Kirkland, who was counsel to USAE, helped the company wrongly transfer value...

