Cybersecurity & Privacy Cases To Watch In 2018
After a year of relative calm on the privacy and cybersecurity litigation front, 2018 is shaping up to be busy, with long-running disputes over the reach of...
ACA International v. FCC, et al
Appellate - DC Circuit
July 10, 2015
In re Facebook Biometric Information Privacy Litigation
California Northern
P.I.: Other
August 17, 2015
CareFirst, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Chantal Attias, et al.
Supreme Court
3190 Other Contract Actions
November 1, 2017
Spokeo, Inc., Petitioner v. Thomas Robins
Supreme Court
3480 Consumer Credit
December 6, 2017
Timothy Ivory Carpenter, Petitioner v. United States
Supreme Court
September 28, 2016