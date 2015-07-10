Cybersecurity & Privacy Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to decide a pair of blockbuster privacy disputes that will set the bar for access to cellphone location records and data stored overseas, while lower courts will have their hands full with the continued fallout from the high court's Spokeo decision and the scope of the Federal Trade Commission's data security authority.



After a year of relative calm on the privacy and cybersecurity litigation front, 2018 is shaping up to be busy, with long-running disputes over the reach of...

