Analysis

Cybersecurity & Privacy Cases To Watch In 2018

By Allison Grande

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to decide a pair of blockbuster privacy disputes that will set the bar for access to cellphone location records and data stored overseas, while lower courts will have their hands full with the continued fallout from the high court's Spokeo decision and the scope of the Federal Trade Commission's data security authority.

After a year of relative calm on the privacy and cybersecurity litigation front, 2018 is shaping up to be busy, with long-running disputes over the reach of...
Case Information

Case Title

ACA International v. FCC, et al


Case Number

15-1211

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 10, 2015

Case Title

In re Facebook Biometric Information Privacy Litigation


Case Number

3:15-cv-03747

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

James Donato

Date Filed

August 17, 2015

Case Title

CareFirst, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Chantal Attias, et al.


Case Number

17-641

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3190 Other Contract Actions

Date Filed

November 1, 2017

Case Title

Spokeo, Inc., Petitioner v. Thomas Robins


Case Number

17-806

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3480 Consumer Credit

Date Filed

December 6, 2017

Case Title

Timothy Ivory Carpenter, Petitioner v. United States


Case Number

16-402

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 28, 2016

