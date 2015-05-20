Two Soccer Bosses Convicted In FIFA Bribery Trial

By Zachary Zagger and Sindhu Sundar

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 1:44 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Brooklyn on Friday found the former heads of the Paraguayan and Brazilian soccer associations guilty of racketeering conspiracy and other charges, handing the government a partial win in the trial over the men's alleged roles in schemes where sports marketing companies funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to more than two dozen soccer officials.

The jury in New York’s Eastern District convicted Juan Angel Napout, 59, the former president of the South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL, and Jose Maria Marin, 85,...
Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Webb et al


Case Number

1:15-cr-00252

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

May 20, 2015

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

