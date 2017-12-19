Pass-Through Deduction Affects Few States, Analysis Finds

By Maria Koklanaris

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2017, 7:39 PM EST) -- Only a few states would need to worry about losing revenue from a new deduction for pass-through businesses in the federal tax bill, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the Tax Foundation.

Jared Walczak, Tax Foundation senior policy analyst and author of the analysis, told Law360 that the conference committee report for the tax bill, which was finalized Dec. 15, clarified that the pass-through deduction is structured as a deduction against taxable income. That is significant for states, Walczak said, because only six states begin...
