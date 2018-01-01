Expert Analysis

Congressional Forecast: January

By Richard Hertling and Kaitlyn McClure January 1, 2018, 5:15 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Republican-led Congress and President Trump secured their first significant legislative victory with the December passage of tax reform legislation. Following that success, the GOP passed another temporary funding bill to avert a government shutdown before adjourning for the Christmas-New Year break. As a result, congressional leaders have again put off a resolution of a major fiscal debate over the budget, along with partisan disputes over immigration, health care and national security, among other topics. The January work period is expected to focus on these issues,...
