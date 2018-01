US Wants 20 Years For Payday Loan Boss Scott Tucker

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:10 PM EST) -- Scott Tucker, the auto racer and businessman convicted of using sham tribal contracts to operate a $2 billion criminal payday loan empire, should spend at least 20 years in prison, while accomplice and former lawyer Tim Muir should be locked up for at least 10 years, federal prosecutors have said.



Tucker and Muir, who each were found guilty Oct. 13 of fraud, money laundering, unlawful debt-collection and lying to borrowers, could face lengthy prison terms at their scheduled Friday sentencing before Manhattan's U.S. District Judge P....

