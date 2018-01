Sessions Reverses Obama-Era Marijuana Enforcement Policy

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:20 PM EST) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rolled back an Obama-era policy of refraining from prosecuting marijuana businesses and individual users in states that have legalized the drug for medicinal or recreational use, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday, calling the move a “return to the rule of law.”



Sessions announced the decision in a one-page memo sent to all U.S. attorneys that highlighted marijuana’s continued criminalization under federal law and labeled previous DOJ guidance discouraging enforcement as “unnecessary” and “rescinded, effective immediately.”



“It is the mission...

