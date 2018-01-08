3 Enforcement Priorities For State AGs In 2018

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 12:47 PM EST) -- 2018 is, once again, an election year! State attorney general campaigns will be in full swing with 31 elections, of which 10 are open seats, including big-state races in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and the most competitive per-capita primary in South Dakota. In addition, next year triggers up to three gubernatorial appointments among Alaska, Wyoming and Hawaii, where the attorney general is running for Congress on the heels of his Trump travel ban lawsuit. And finally, Maine may have its own open seat where, unique to...

To view the full article, register now.