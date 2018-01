Amazon Trims List Of 'HQ2' Contenders To 20

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. pared down its list of potential locations for a second North American headquarters to 20, saying Thursday it will decide from a select group of candidates that includes New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, Miami and Newark, New Jersey.



Amazon said it will now examine the proposals of the 20 remaining metropolitan areas in even greater detail and determine if the locations could support up to 50,000 new jobs the e-commerce giant intends to create. The initial list of candidates included 238...

To view the full article, register now.