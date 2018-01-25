Attys React To DOJ's New Memo On FCA Dismissals

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- A newly unveiled U.S. Department of Justice memo discusses circumstances in which the government should consider dismissing False Claims Act cases brought by whistleblowers.



Here, attorneys offer their perspectives on the significance of the memo, which was authored by Michael Granston, director of the DOJ's civil fraud section.



Tenley E. Armstrong, Lightfoot Franklin & White LLC



“This memo is welcome news to the defense bar and industries that are increasingly the targets of FCA prosecutions. It provides a roadmap for how savvy defense lawyers can...

