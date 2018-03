NY, Others Back Chicago In Sanctuary City Battle With Feds

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 2:48 PM EST) -- New York, California, 13 other states and the District of Columbia urged an Illinois federal court Thursday to deny the federal government’s bid to toss Chicago’s lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to withhold federal public safety grant funds from so-called sanctuary cities, saying the move is unlawful.



The states pressed the court not to dismiss Chicago’s suit, arguing that the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to withhold Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant funding from states that limit their cooperation with federal immigration policy is...

To view the full article, register now.