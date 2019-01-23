By Levi McAllister and Arjun Ramadevanahalli January 23, 2019, 5:01 PM ESTLaw360 (January 23, 2019, 5:01 PM EST) -- Issued early last year, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Order No. 841 promised to change the regulatory landscape for energy storage participation in competitive electricity markets. The order amended FERC’s regulations...
Comparing Grid Operators' Energy Storage Market Proposals
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login