State Efforts To Rein In Drug Costs Have Mixed Success

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Reducing the soaring prices of commonly used prescription drugs has become a political priority in the nation’s statehouses. So far this year, 258 bills that, sponsors hope, will assist consumers in managing pharmaceutical costs have been filed in 47 states, with 29 of them enacted. Many of the measures require more transparency from drug providers, pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, and pharmacists. Some bills echo a bipartisan measure passed last year by Congress that allows pharmacists to provide more information to patients to help them save on costs. But most of the nation’s state attorneys general believe that such transparency does...

