California's Amended, Ambiguous Data Privacy Law

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- In the battle to mold and amend California’s sweeping data privacy law before it goes into effect next year, efforts to carve out numerous exceptions are easily winning out over those that would make the law even tougher. The ramifications of whatever version of the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, takes effect next year will resonate well beyond the Golden State’s border, and could ultimately determine the regulation of personal consumer data collection nationwide. The law applies to all companies that generate at least $25 million in revenues annually and do business in California, receive or share any personal information on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS