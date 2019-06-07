Ariz. May Lead Charge For Professional Licensing Reciprocity

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- If a hair stylist learns their craft and is licensed in Las Vegas and then moves across the state line to Arizona, does what they learned in Vegas stay in Vegas? Probably not. But their ability to work might. Or at least it used to. Presumably, the importance of sanitization of combs and the best way to cut someone’s sideburns without cutting their face is pretty much the same on either side of the Colorado River. And with the move by Arizona this year to open up most of its licensed professions — from accountants to veterinarians to hair stylists and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS