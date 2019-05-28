Tracking Developments In The Law Of Privilege

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- In our first in a series of occasional articles on the law of privilege, we present three recent federal court cases of potential interest. First, in SecurityPoint Holdings Inc. v. United States, a court held that an equity investor’s status as a stakeholder was sufficient to convert a commercial interest into a legal interest for common interest purposes if the company’s existence depends on the legal validity of a patent. Second, CSX Transportation Inc. v. Columbus Downtown Development Corp. provides an instance where otherwise protected work product was compelled to be produced due to a showing of substantial need. Third, Barker...

