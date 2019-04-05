Congress Can't Pull Court Into Border Wall 'Turf War': Judge

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Monday refused to block President Donald Trump's administration from spending military funds on a border wall, finding House Democrats lack standing to bring their case against the executive branch in what he called "a political turf war." Trump appointee U.S. District Judge Trevor M. McFadden sided with the president in a 24-page order finding the suit was not "a last resort for the House" in its quest to stop the administration from using defense funds for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Judge McFadden, the youngest district judge on the D.C. bench, shot down the...

