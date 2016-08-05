44 States' Generic-Drug Pricing Suit Rolled Into Pa. MDL

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit filed in Connecticut last month by 44 state attorneys general accusing drugmakers of a sprawling scheme to fix generic-drug prices was transferred Tuesday to the Pennsylvania federal court overseeing multidistrict litigation over pricing in the industry. The United States Judicial Panel on Muitidistrict Litigation ordered the transfer to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where more than 45 generic-drug pricing cases have been consolidated since 2016 under U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who is leading the coalition of states in last month's suit, has said the latest allegations cover far more ground than the prior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS