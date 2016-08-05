States Call For Unredacting Of Their Generic-Drug Pricing Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of 44 states and Puerto Rico want a Pennsylvania federal judge to make public an unredacted version of their suit accusing major drugmakers of orchestrating a sprawling scheme to fix the price of generics, saying the suit’s subject matter was of "paramount public significance." Led by Connecticut, the state AGs asked the court Thursday to make all the details of their 500-plus page complaint available to the public. "The issues involved in this litigation are matters of paramount public significance that the public has a right to access under both the common law and the First Amendment," the states...

