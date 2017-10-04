FBI Agents Admit They Lost Call Recordings In Bribe Case

Law360, Boston (June 7, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Three FBI officials testified in Boston federal court Friday that they have no idea how the agency lost two recordings of an undercover agent's phone calls with a man accused of soliciting bribes from Haitian officials to fund an $84 million port project. A lawyer for defendant Roger Richard Boncy, an American businessman and attorney, grilled the officials at an evidentiary hearing four days before Boncy and his alleged co-conspirator, retired U.S. Army Colonel Joseph Baptiste, are set to stand trial. Jared Dwyer of Greenberg Traurig PA said the lost phone calls could have helped clear his client's name, and he pressed the FBI...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS