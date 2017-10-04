Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FBI Agents Admit They Lost Call Recordings In Bribe Case

Law360, Boston (June 7, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Three FBI officials testified in Boston federal court Friday that they have no idea how the agency lost two recordings of an undercover agent's phone calls with a man accused of soliciting bribes from Haitian officials to fund an $84 million port project.

A lawyer for defendant Roger Richard Boncy, an American businessman and attorney, grilled the officials at an evidentiary hearing four days before Boncy and his alleged co-conspirator, retired U.S. Army Colonel Joseph Baptiste, are set to stand trial. Jared Dwyer of Greenberg Traurig PA said the lost phone calls could have helped clear his client's name, and he pressed the FBI...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 4, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

