Alaska Native Corp. Executive Wants Out Of Kickback Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of an Alaska Native corporation unit has asked a Texas federal court to toss claims that he paid bribes and kickbacks to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineer official so the subsidiary could land Army contracts for construction work at a Texas military base. Former KIC Development LLC executive Anthony Acri argued in a Friday motion to dismiss that the government has failed to state a claim under the False Claims Act. "The complaint factually describes an alleged bribery scheme to support its FCA claim … But bribery alone does not state a claim under the FCA," he...

