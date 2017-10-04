FBI 'Engineered' Bribery Case In Haiti, Jury Hears

Law360, Boston (June 11, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Undercover agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation pressured two men to divulge a bribery scheme in Haiti to fund an $84 million port project, but never proved that any such conspiracy existed, lawyers for the men told a federal jury in Boston on Tuesday as a weeklong trial began. "These agents were predisposed to thinking that the only way to invest successfully in Haiti was to commit a bribe," said Donald LaRoche, representing retired U.S. army colonel and Maryland dentist Joseph Baptiste. The FBI, LaRoche said in his opening argument, "sought to manufacture a crime and criminals out of men...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS