Conspiracy To Bribe Haitian Officials Was Explicit, Jury Hears

Law360, Boston (June 19, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Recorded conversations involving two men who were pursuing an $84 million port project in Haiti offer clear evidence that they intended to bribe government officials in exchange for approvals, a prosecutor told jurors in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday as a seven-day trial concluded. The bribes the men allegedly planned came in different forms, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kriss Basil said, including payments and promises of jobs, including to Haiti's then-prime minister once his term in office ended. In one instance, Basil said that Joseph Baptiste, a retired U.S. army colonel and Maryland dentist, said in a recorded call that it would be necessary...

