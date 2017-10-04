Atty, Retired Army Col. Guilty In $84M Haiti Bribery Scheme

Law360, Boston (June 20, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Boston found an attorney and a retired U.S. Army colonel guilty on Thursday of making a plan to bribe government officials in Haiti in exchange for approvals on an $84 million port project. Joseph Baptiste, a retired U.S. Army colonel and Maryland dentist, and Richard Boncy, an attorney and dual citizen of Haiti and the United States, were each convicted of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the Travel Act, while Baptiste was also found guilty of additional Travel Act violations and of money laundering conspiracy. Boncy was cleared on the latter two counts. The jury began...

