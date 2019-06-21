Police, Firefighters Must Stay In Spectrum's T-Band, GAO Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Law enforcement and emergency services should not be booted from the slice of radio spectrum known as the T-band when it gets auctioned off in 2021, because some major metropolitan cities don’t have an alternative, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Friday. Boston, Los Angeles and New York don’t have a plan for when they’re booted from the spectrum, the GAO said, with representatives from those cities reporting that the Federal Communications Commission hadn’t made sufficient spectrum available elsewhere. Eleven metropolitan areas use T-Band spectrum for public safety, five of which lack alternative spectrum options. (GAO) The GAO recommended that Congress...

