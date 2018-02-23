High Court Turns Away 3 Transportation Cases

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned away three transportation appeals Monday, including petitions challenging Los Angeles’ requirement that airport businesses negotiate labor peace agreements with unions that request them and the Seventh Circuit’s revival of a pay dispute involving SkyWest flight attendants. The justices denied a February 2018 petition for certiorari from trade groups alleging Los Angeles' requirement that businesses at Los Angeles International Airport negotiate “labor peace agreements” with unions that request them is preempted by the National Labor Relations Act or the Airline Deregulation Act. By declining to hear the case, the justices left in place a split Ninth Circuit's...

