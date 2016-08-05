Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drugmakers' Emails, Calls Show Price-Fix Coverup, AGs Say

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Unredacted emails and phone records show Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc. and 18 other major U.S. drug manufacturers conspiring in an industrywide price-fixing scheme to keep the cost of hundreds of generic drugs artificially high, according to a complaint unsealed Monday by the Maryland attorney general's office.

"In their own words, industry officials sought to cover up the conspiracy that we have alleged in our complaint while they simultaneously sought to mislead Congress," said Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh in a statement released Monday after the court granted the states' motion to unseal the complaint.

The complaint, which quotes emails and...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 5, 2016

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Connecticut

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 10, 2019

