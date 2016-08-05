Drugmakers' Emails, Calls Show Price-Fix Coverup, AGs Say

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Unredacted emails and phone records show Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc. and 18 other major U.S. drug manufacturers conspiring in an industrywide price-fixing scheme to keep the cost of hundreds of generic drugs artificially high, according to a complaint unsealed Monday by the Maryland attorney general's office. "In their own words, industry officials sought to cover up the conspiracy that we have alleged in our complaint while they simultaneously sought to mislead Congress," said Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh in a statement released Monday after the court granted the states' motion to unseal the complaint. The complaint, which quotes emails and...

