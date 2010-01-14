Feds Say Alaska Native Corp. CEO Can't Ditch Bribe Claims

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The government has urged a Texas federal court to deny a bid from the former CEO of an Alaska Native corporation unit to toss claims that he paid bribes and kickbacks to an Army Corps of Engineers official so the subsidiary could win Army contracts. In Thursday’s filing, the government fired back at former KIC Development LLC executive Anthony Acri’s argument that the U.S. has failed to state a claim under the False Claims Act. The government said Acri had violated the FCA, including by inflating bids to pay for bribes and kickbacks, and that these violations “give rise to liability” under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS