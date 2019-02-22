Investors Want Bond Price-Fix Suit Against Banks To Proceed

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Investors said they provided a “remarkable degree of direct evidence” to support allegations that Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and others colluded to fix bond prices for government-sponsored entities, urging a New York federal court on Thursday to keep their claims alive. The investors, which include the city of Birmingham, Alabama's retirement plan and several union funds, pushed back against a bid by the securities units of the world’s largest financial institutions, including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., BNP Paribas SA, and Bank of America Corp., to throw out their proposed class action. They argued that evidence obtained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS