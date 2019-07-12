Local Governments Push To Regulate Public Surveillance

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- In May the Board of Supervisors for the City and County of San Francisco approved an ordinance banning the use of facial recognition technology by all city departments. It’s the only major U.S. city to have taken such action against the emerging technology. But the measure is part of a larger and growing movement among localities and states to increase oversight of the use of surveillance technologies by government entities. San Francisco’s ban on facial recognition technology is just one provision of an ordinance restricting the city’s use of surveillance technologies in general. Among other things, the law will require city...

