Engineer Convicted In China Semiconductor Export Case

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A former electrical engineering professor was convicted over a scheme to export high-power semiconductor chips to China without a license — chips he designed and had manufactured by U.S.-based semiconductor company Cree Inc., the government announced on Tuesday. After deliberating for around five days, a federal jury in Los Angeles found former UCLA adjunct professor Yi-Chi Shih, 64, guilty on June 26. The jury convicted on all 18 counts, including conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The case is part of the U.S. Department of Justice's "China Initiative" cracking down on hacking and theft of intellectual property. Shih...

