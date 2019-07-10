The Top Deals Of The First Half And The Firms That Led Them

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2019 saw no shortage of 11-figure M&A transactions, with firms like Wachtell and Kirkland leading some of the largest tie-ups to make headlines so far this year. Here, Law360 recaps the biggest deals from 2019’s first half and the firms that led them. No. 5: 4 Firms Guide Bidding War Over Energy Co. Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Vinson & Elkins LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP all played lead roles in a closely followed bidding war over an energy company, which culminated in the fifth-largest deal inked during...

